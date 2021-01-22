Dash (DASH) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $1.26 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $104.21 or 0.00321831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003893 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.63 or 0.01329924 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,932,367 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.