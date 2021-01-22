Dash (DASH) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $107.10 or 0.00328183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $905.69 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00033045 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003967 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01481079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,933,284 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

