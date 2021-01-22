Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $200.68 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average of $185.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

