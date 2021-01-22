DATA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,141.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. DATA has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $245,141.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00066557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.00571336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.44 or 0.04244578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016504 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.