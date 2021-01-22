Databroker (DTX) Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Databroker token can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $164.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00586376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.79 or 0.04330681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017029 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

