Datacoin (DTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,328.66

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $13,328.66 and approximately $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000617 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024639 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

