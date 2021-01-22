Datamine (DAM) Price Up 10.8% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Datamine has a total market cap of $442,167.67 and $15,712.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00059632 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004453 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003370 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003012 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,842,643 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

