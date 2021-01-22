Datamine Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,292.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $431,340.26 and approximately $24,292.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00060435 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004464 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003354 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,602 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

