Datum Market Capitalization Hits $598,499.57 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Datum has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $598,499.57 and $115,972.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.00573270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.95 or 0.04226992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016502 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

