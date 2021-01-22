DATx Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, DATx has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One DATx token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $277,719.27 and $191,257.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About DATx

DATX is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

