David C. Kuo Sells 1,000 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 1,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAOI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 489,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,105. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $240.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

