David J Yvars Group Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,000. Amazon.com makes up about 7.0% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,658.23.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,177.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,173.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

