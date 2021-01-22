David Kemp Acquires 1,308 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05).
Shares of LON:WG traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 309.70 ($4.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.30.
About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
