David Kemp Acquires 1,308 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05).

Shares of LON:WG traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 309.70 ($4.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.