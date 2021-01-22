David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF comprises about 5.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 8.01% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 115,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 110,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,485. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

