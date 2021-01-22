David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 709,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 675,636 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,091 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

