David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 0.52% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 255,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 79,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter.

JAGG stock remained flat at $$27.66 during midday trading on Friday. 156,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,158. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

