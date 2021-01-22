David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Invests $8.21 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 3.33% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 439,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 117,779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,193.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 395,523 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 225,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 129,082 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 179,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 44,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 136,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSSC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

