David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 435,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

