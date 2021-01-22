David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 350,621 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September makes up about 9.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 49.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 770.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 234,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 207,718 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 324.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSEP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,029. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

