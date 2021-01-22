David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 18,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 1.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.12. 230,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,693. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26.

