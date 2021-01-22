Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.02

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.02 and traded as high as $30.93. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 14,993 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.
Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DUSA)
DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.