Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.02

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.02 and traded as high as $30.93. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 14,993 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUSA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3,297.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2,164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 106,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DUSA)

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.