Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $257,264.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $257,264.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00054101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00125585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00074278 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00274929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00069768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039573 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,473,021 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

