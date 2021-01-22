Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.67. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 27,979 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $61.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Dawson Geophysical worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

