Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.67. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 27,979 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $61.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.
About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
