DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DBVT. Citigroup upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.
DBV Technologies stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.91.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
