DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DBVT. Citigroup upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,325,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,009,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 901,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

