DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $6.48

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $5.93. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 15,710 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on DBVT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

