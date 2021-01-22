DDKoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,733.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $42,733.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002574 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002455 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001035 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

