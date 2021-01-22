DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $787,877.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00125664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00277709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039003 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.