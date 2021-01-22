DecentBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $113,216.25 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. DecentBet has a total market cap of $113,216.25 and $358.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00570321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.64 or 0.04236606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016420 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.