Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $237.61 million and $328.23 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00578331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.96 or 0.04263954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016106 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,931,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,494,062,168 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

