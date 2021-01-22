DeepBrain Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $305,888.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $305,888.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00125885 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.26 or 0.00601365 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DBC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

