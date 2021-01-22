Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 52-Week High at $306.94

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $306.94 and last traded at $306.65, with a volume of 29891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.50.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

