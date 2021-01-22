DEEX Price Up 90.9% This Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 158.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 90.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. DEEX has a total market cap of $189,256.92 and approximately $621.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEEX Token Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

DEEX Token Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

