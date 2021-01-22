DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $758,353.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $4.36 or 0.00013201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00122003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00071109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00273884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038849 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

