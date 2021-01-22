Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF.V) (CVE:DEF) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF.V) (CVE:DEF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.67. Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 299,679 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.11.

About Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF.V) (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

