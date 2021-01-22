Degenerator 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Degenerator token can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00318622 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003925 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.40 or 0.01437790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.