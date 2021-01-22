Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $5.60. Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 216,086 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £25.14 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

In other news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou acquired 665,601 shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

