Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.05

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $22.29. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 13,964 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $148.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Delta Apparel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Delta Apparel by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

