Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.7% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,658.23.

AMZN stock opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,177.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3,173.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

