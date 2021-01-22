Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) (LON:DELT) Trading Up 4.5%

Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) (LON:DELT)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 2,412,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,879,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 41.83 and a quick ratio of 41.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £24.60 million and a PE ratio of -17.50.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include the Southern Gas Basin, which contains five of the seven licenses currently held, with the remaining two licenses focusing on oil prospects in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

