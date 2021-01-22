Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 22,714 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

