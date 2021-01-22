Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 28,800 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 153.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGBN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of EGBN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

