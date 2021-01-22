Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 353.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 105.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in STERIS by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $188.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.68.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.