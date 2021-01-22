Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 65,397 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 122.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

