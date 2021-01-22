Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Quidel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $218.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.82. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

