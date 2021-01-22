Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 260,637 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 537.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 202,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170,330 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 160,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $460,351.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,861,563.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,694. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.