Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SkyWest worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SkyWest by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 112,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 280,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

