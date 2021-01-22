Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after buying an additional 58,857 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 105.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 305,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DISH Network by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

DISH opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

