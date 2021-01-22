Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of AdvanSix worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $4,209,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

ASIX opened at $22.35 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $626.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.