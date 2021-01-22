Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Weis Markets worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,437,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Weis Markets by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMK opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

