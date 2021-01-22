Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 22.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 255,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after buying an additional 47,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMERCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $477.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $487.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.